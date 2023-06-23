Vistara Passenger Talks Of 'hijacking' Plane On Phone, Held By Mumbai Cops

A male passenger aboard a Vistara flight was arrested on (Friday) June 23 on the grounds of a complaint from the crew members. The man, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja, was heard talking about 'hijacking' the plane on his phone.

The Sahar Police Station in Sahar-Andheri East of Mumbai has registered the case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 336 (Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 505(2) (For Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.)

Meanwhile, the passenger claimed that he is mentally ill, due to which he had such a conversation on the flight. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

"The incident took place before the flight was to take off for Delhi around 7 pm. All the passengers were occupying their seats and the cabin crew members were engaged in their work," a police official said.

"A member of the cabin crew and others heard the male passenger speak over his mobile phone. They heard him saying in Hindi - 'Ahmedabad ka flight board karne wala hain. Koi bhi dikkat ho to mujhe call karna.' (Will board a flight to Ahmedabad. Call me in case you face any difficulty)," the official added.

The passenger also said, 'Hijack ka sara planning hain. Uska sara access hain, chinta mat karna.' (All planning for hijacking is done. Don't worry as there is an access).

After hearing his conversation, the passengers sitting nearby got scared and many of them stood up. The cabin crew member called in the security staff of the flight and the passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

(With agency inputs)

