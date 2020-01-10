Odisha: Visually Impaired Tapaswini Das Beats The Odds To Crack Civil Services

Beating all odds, a visually impaired student Tapaswini Das cracked the Odisha Civil Service Examination held by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). She secured the 161st position in the examination for which over five lakh students had appeared and only 218 qualified.

Tapaswini, a resident of Bhubaneswar, lost her eyesight during her eye surgery due to alleged negligence of a doctor when she was seven years old.

"When I was seven-year-old I started experiencing headaches and my eyesight started decreasing gradually. My family took me to the doctor who told us that I have lost vision in the left eye and partial vision in right. The operation was done for the right eye after which I lost full vision", she told the reporter.

READ | Braille Model Developed By JNU Prof To Teach Chemistry To Visually-challenged Students

Speaking on her inspirational achievement, Das said that she does not consider this as a success but as her victory towards her first step to success. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Odisha, Sulochana Das, also praised Das for her achievement and assured that she would become the first visually challenged female administrative service officer of the state.

READ | Patna HC Asks Govt To Submit Report On Steps Taken For Education Of Visually Impaired

A visually impaired woman becomes sub-collector

Pranjal Patil, who is the first visually impaired woman to be recruited in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), became the sub-collector of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on October 14, 2019. After taking over the office, Patil addressed the press where she thanked everyone and also said she expected a lot of support from the people and her staff.

She said, "I am feeling extremely glad and proud to take the charge. As I start working I will know about the subdivision and the district and plan on what to do about the issues."

When asked to send a message for those who look up to her, she said, "We should never be defeated and we should never give up. Because with our efforts all of us will get that one breakthrough which we want."

READ | Anand Mahindra: 1st Visually Impaired IAS Officer Is An 'inspiration'

READ | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Launches Mobile Application MANI To Aid Visually Challenged

(With inputs from ANI)