Visuals Of Tug Varaprada Before Sinking Accessed As Indian Navy Locates Wreck

Visuals of the ill-fated tugboat Varaprada that went adrift in the sea due to the recent Cyclone Tauktae have surfaced. According to reports, one of the crewmen of Tug Varaprada had shot the horrific visuals of the rough sea before the tugboat sank. Along with Tug Varaprada, another vessel, Barge P305 also sank due to the cyclone. The sinking of both vessels led to the Coast Guard and Indian Navy to carry search and rescue operations over the next few days.

Tug Varaprada visuals emerge

The visuals of the Tug Varaprada showed the tug amid rough seas before it capsized owing to Cyclone Tauktae. However, the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command on Monday had also conducted diving operations to locate the wreckage of Tug Varaprada. According to reports, the diving teams were deployed from INS Makar. The divers conducted diving at a depth of 32 meters in difficult visibility conditions around 35 nautical miles off the Mumbai Harbor.

The teams were equipped with specialised diving equipment and underwater search equipment along with handheld sonar and underwater lights. The Indian Navy had announced that all 274 personnel who were onboard barge P305 and tugboat Varaprada were accounted for. Out of 13 people on the Tug Varaprada, the Indian Navy personnel rescued two and 11 bodies were recovered.