As perfume trader Piyush Jain has been sent to 14 days GST remand after raids at his residence led to the recovery of over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25kg gold and 250kg silver by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Republic Media Network has accessed an image of the concealed underground storage from the premises owned by Jain.

#EXCLUSIVE | Republic accesses video of an underground tunnel used to hide cash in UP; cash stashed in the tunnel to evade tax



Tune in to watch: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/yh9pdtmxZt — Republic (@republic) December 27, 2021

DGGI Arrests UP Trader Piyush Jain After Cash Recovery Of ₹257 Cr

In the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, Rs 257 crore in cash was recovered from the residence and factory of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain on Sunday. The perfume trader was later arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on charges of tax evasion.

Earlier, Rs 187.47 crore cash was seized from his factory in Kannauj and residence in Kanpur, pictures of which went viral on the internet. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises. The searches continued on the second day, leading to the recovery of Rs 257 crores cash in total.

When asked about the source of money, Piyush Jain reportedly told officials that he sold 400kg of his ancestral gold. However, when he was asked about the jeweller or company to which the gold was sold, he had no substantial answer.

In an official statement on Monday, the DGGI said that its Ahmedabad unit initiated search operations in Kanpur at the factory premises of Shikhar Pan Masala and tobacco products, the premises of Ganpati Road Carriers, and the residential and factory premises of Odochem Industries at Kanpur and Kannauj.

"After intercepting four trucks operated by Ganpati Road Carriers, carrying pan masala and tobacco of said brand cleared without payment of GST, the officers tallied the actual stock available in the factory with the stock recorded in the books and found a shortage of raw materials and finished products," the statement said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now also monitoring the developments in the Piyush Jain case. As per sources, the financial investigation agency has sought details from GST Intelligence about the cash recovery.

Images: Republic World