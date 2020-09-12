Visva-Bharati VC Apologises For Calling Rabindranath Tagore 'outsider' Amid Poush Mela Row

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty apologised on Friday for saying that Rabindranath Tagore was an 'outsider' in Shantiniketan. However, Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty maintained that his comment about the Tagore was misinterpreted. While apologising for hurting the sentiments of people, the Visva Bharati VC said that he simply pointed out a 'historical and geographical fact'.

Visva-Bharati VC Bidyut Chakrabarty apologises

Following his statement amid the Poush Mela ground fencing row, VC Bidyut Chakrabarty apologised while explaining his stance. "I do sincerely apologise if my use of the outsider word with respect to Tagore has hurt anyone's sentiment. I am deeply sorry. Yes, they are integral with Shantiniketan. And I had never meant anything else," said the Visva-Bharati VC while speaking to a news channel. Chakrabarty further explained his statement and the history behind it.

Read | WB's Visva Bharati Uni Temporarily Closed After Vandalism; Wants Miscreants To Compensate

"If you examine my entire statement closely, you will see I had just referred to a historical and geographical fact. Rabindranath Tagore and (his father) Devendranath Tagore had once stopped at this place many years back. They liked it and Shantiniketan came up afterwards. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was an outsider himself; had he not taken a liking to the area, Visva-Bharati wouldn't have evolved," said Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

Read | Visva-Bharati To Pay Part Of Security Deposit To Poush Mela Traders

The Visva-Bharat VC also spoke about the Poush Mela row and stood by his statement with regards to the illegal activities on the grounds of the institute. Following the vandalism on the grounds, Visva-Bharati demanded a CBI probe into the matter as well as the deployment of central forces. Talking about the situation the VC said, "We want the truth to come out. We demand an independent and impartial probe."

Visva-Bharati VC calls Tagore 'outsider'

The Visva-Bharati VC called the founder of the institute, Rabindranath Tagore an 'outsider' in order to take a dig at the West Bengal CM over her comment in the midst of the Posh Mela ground fencing row. On August 23, VC Bidyut Chakrabarty has said that Tagore had also come from outside to Bolpur to set up the institute. This statement left a section of people in shock and was objected by various faculty members, ashram people as well students of the institute.

Read | Calcutta HC Seeks Reports On Visva-Bharati Violence

Poush Mela ground row

Trouble brewed at the institute around August 17 after locals ravaged the grounds and destroyed property including a gate following the fencing work on the Poush Mela grounds. After the vandalism, the VC Bidyut Chakrabarty claimed that his wife was threatened by a motorcyclist when she stepped out of the campus. The institute had also requested a CBI probe after the vandalism and blamed local ruling party leaders as well as a TMC MLA for the destruction and violence.

Read | Visva-Bharati: District Police Chief Visits Poush Mela Ground, Talks To Elderly Locals

Following the incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Outsiders were present during the construction of the boundary wall on Poush Mela ground, an action not in consonance with Tagore's ideals of education in the lap of nature."

According to media reports, VC of Visva-Bharati had said that the Poush Mela ground fencing decision was taken to prevent miscreants from entering the grounds and engaging in any illegal dangerous activities. He further alleged that the grounds were full of garbage including liquor bottles, excreta and other discarded materials. Professor Chakrabarty had also claimed that remnants of drugs were also spotted on the site as per media reports.

Read | Visva Bharati Violence: BJP MP Meets Bengal Governor; Demands CBI Inquiry

(With inputs from PTI)