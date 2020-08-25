Visva Bharati Violence: Campus Situation Remains Tense, Faculty To Work From Home

Following conflict over the boundary wall, Visva-Bharati university said on Monday that its faculty members will continue to work from home as the situation is still tense to start activities on the campus. Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati university witnessed incidents of vandalism after it decided to construct a boundary wall near Mela Ground which belongs to the university. After witnessing violent protests, the university decided to temporarily close its campus.

An official statement said confirmed that the executive council of the varsity will review the situation on August 31 and a decision will be taken accordingly. The statement further mentioned that due to the violence that led to destruction of university property worth lakhs due to the complete absence of police deployment, it has been decided to bring the matter to the notice of Hon'ble Chancellor (Prime Minister).

"We will continue to work-from-home in regard to these activities since the campus is highly volatile and tense. We will continue all the emergency services relating to students' interests, including admission, examination (if it is decided), online teaching (where it has already been started) and other emergency services," it added.

Our colleagues are regularly threatened with dire consequences & are subjected to verbal abuse especially our female colleagues. Therefore, they will work from home. We will review the situation on August 31: Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal

Visva-Bharati VC's Security Withdrawn

Security to the VC of the central university is provided by the Birbhum district administration. Dhankhar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide security to VC Bidyut Chakraborty, as he had been informed that his four personal body guards had been withdrawn.

An official of the district administration, however, denied that the VC's security was withdrawn, and said that "the personal security officers (PSO) were changed as they have been assigned there for a long time".

Visva Bharati violence

Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati university witnessed incidents of vandalism after it decided to construct a boundary wall near Mela Ground which belongs to the university. A large number of protestors demolished two of the university’s gates and vandalised the construction material which was stocked up to be used to build the wall.

The Mela ground where the construction of the wall was to be started is used to hold an annual fair named 'Poush Mela' in December. The fair draws thousands of people and is also a source of revenue for locals during the period. The people opposed the construction of the wall, however, the vice-chancellor decided to go ahead with the construction in order to stop the entry of outsiders. Last year, vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty even removed some of the temporary shops which continued to do business even after the fair was over.

