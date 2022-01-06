VIT Bhopal Suspends Bulli Bai Mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi; Delhi Police Bust Whole Network

Amid growing outrage among citizens over the Bulli Bai application, the main creator of the abusive application, 20-year old Neeraj Bishnoi was suspended from the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, on Thursday, over his alleged involvement in the making of the contentious app.

In a notification signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr U. Kamachi Mudali, it was informed that Bishnoi has been suspended from the University with immediate effect over his involvement in the matter. Neeraj Bishnoi who has been enrolled in the BTech course at the university, has been studying via online classes since 2020. He has been sacked by the University until further notice, as his alleged involvement could bring disrepute to VIT and defame the institution.

This comes after Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police, earlier on Thursday, for his alleged involvement in the case. Delhi Police, who is investigating the case in collaboration with Mumbai Police, had termed Bishnoi the ‘main conspirator’ of the application that was deemed to auction woke and influential Muslim Women online. As per news agency ANI, he was apprehended by the Delhi Police’s IFSO special cell from Assam. Over 100 Muslim women have been 'auctioned' on open-source platform GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' app.

DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told ANI that Bishnoi will be presented in Delhi Court tonight, January 6. "He has confessed, but most importantly, we've acquired technical evidence required from his laptop & mobile. The whole network has been busted," DCP informed.

As per the latest information provided by the Delhi Police Special Cell, during interrogation, Neeraj Bishnoi had disclosed that the app was developed in November 2021 and was updated on December 21. He had said that he had created one more Twitter account to talk about the app. Using another account, he had stated 'You've arrested the wrong person.'

4 arrested in Bulli Bai controversy

Besides Bishnoi, earlier, three arrests had been made by the Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation of the simmering issue. Two accused were detained from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru. The police had arrested Shweta Singh (19) and Mayank Rawal (21) from Uttarakhand and engineering student Vishal Kumar (Jha) from Bengaluru in connection with the application. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the case.

The Bulli Bai application had created a stir when several Muslim women took to Twitter to reveal that they were being auctioned on the application. Several opposition leaders had launched a tirade against the central government over the functioning of the app that had solely targeted women of the Muslim community and demanded an immediate investigation in the matter.

This is the second such incident that had occurred within a span of six months. Earlier, a similar application called ‘Sulli Deals’ had surfaced on the same platform that had also ‘auctioned’ Muslim women online. After the suspension of the previous application, another app called 'Bulli Bai' appeared on the same platform, where over 100 top influential Muslim women, including journalists, were 'auctioned'.

