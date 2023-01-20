Vivek Agnihotri Accuses UK Of Dividing People Amid Row Over BBC Documentary On PM Modi

Vivek Agnihotri, Director of the Kashmir Files, on January 20 stated that the UK has always believed in the ideology of dividing people. The filmmaker’s comments came after the Ministry of External Affairs termed the BBC’s documentary “a propaganda” and questioned the motive behind it.

Following the controversy that erupted over the documentary, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared his address of last year that he made at the UK Parliament, House of Lords reception. “The UK has always believed in the ideology of dividing people. Bharat, in uniting people. Since they are again at it, please listen to my few words at the UK Parliament, House of Lords reception last summer,” he tweeted.

In the video shared, Agnihotri was heard saying, “It’s time for the United Kingdom which has colonised the world for so long to now stand up and show the world that everybody is united against terrorism.”

UK has always believed in the ideology of dividing people. Bharat, in uniting people. Since they are again at it, please listen to my few words at UK Parliament, House of Lords reception last summer. pic.twitter.com/B8R87lJ2hb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 20, 2023

‘Mischief by UK mission’: Ex-Foreign Secy Kanwal Sibal

After the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he prevented the Gujarat police from taking any action during the 2002 violence, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal termed the documentary ‘a mischief by UK mission’.

Referring to the days when he was the Foreign Secretary, Sibal stated that the UK mission intentionally sent its diplomat to Gujarat and circulated a 'highly slanted report’ to the European Union (EU) envoys in Delhi.

Sibal took to Twitter and wrote, “I was the Foreign Secretary during that period. Am aware of the mischief by the UK mission. Sent their diplomat to Gujarat and circulated a highly-slanted ‘report’ to EU envoys in Delhi. Was informed by an EU envoy which prompted me to issue a warning to missions in Delhi to not interfere in our internal affairs (sic).”

MEA terms BBC documentary ‘a propaganda’

Slamming the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘propaganda’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 19 stated that the piece was designed to push a particular discredited narrative.

Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts.”

Notably, the documentary, titled “The Modi Question” was not screened in India and was removed from YouTube on January 18.

Image: ANI/PTI/Shutterstock