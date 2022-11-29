Vivek Agnihotri Throws Open Challenge After IFFI Jury Head Calls TKF 'vulgar'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday threw an open challenge to all 'intellectuals of the world' to prove if any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false. He said, if proven, he will quit film-making.

His remarks came after IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid at the festival's closing ceremony called 'The Kashmir Files' "vulgar and propaganda" without elaborating on the reason.

"Yesterday at IFFI-Goa jury chairman called 'The Kashmir Files' propaganda. For me, this is not new, as many terrorist organisations, urban Naxals and those who want to divide India say. I'm surprised that such a narrative was supported on a stage at an event by the Government of India," Agnihotri said.

He added, "Who are these people who always stand against India?... I challenge all intellectuals of the world to prove if any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false, then I will quit film-making."

On Monday, Lapid had described "The Kashmir Files" as a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar". He was chairperson of the international competition jury at IFFI. His remarks have received widespread condemnation.

Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani said that he does not accept the speech Lapid made. "The first person to call and I did right away this morning was Anupam Kher just to apologise. I apologise for the speech which was a private opinion and has nothing to do with the state of Isreal officially and unofficially. I want to make it very clear that I am a diplomat and would not like to interfere in any internal political issues," he said.

Actor Anupam Kher, who portrayed a role in the film, also slammed Lapid for his remarks. "If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active," he said.

Directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the targeted killings by Pakistan-backed terrorists.