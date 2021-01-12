Vivek Oberoi's Brother-in-law Aditya Alva Arrested After 4 Months In Sandalwood Drugs Case

After four months of search, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Aditya Alva in the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. The investigating authorities acted upon leads and arrested him in Chennai on Monday night. Alva is the son of a former JD(S) minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi.

Aditya Alva arrested

As per CCB sources, Aditya Alva used to arrange parties every weekend in Bengaluru, where he allegedly supplied drugs to the Sandalwood actors like Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani, who have also been arrested. Before his arrest, it was being reported that Alva could have perhaps travelled to another country. He had been applying for anticipatory bail in the Karnataka High Court, and local courts, but the court had rejected the applications, for lack of his statement on the turn of events.

Alva has been named in the First Information Report registered by the CCB in the Sandalwood drug case in September. The CCB had conducted raids at Aditya Alva’s residence Hebbal, Bengaluru when the case had come to light

His friend Ricky Rai was also under the radar, and raids were conducted at his residence too. Rai is the son of Muthappa Rai, a former underworld don and founder of pro-Kannada organization 'Jai Karnataka'.

In October, the Juhu residence of Aditya Alva’s sister Priyanka and Vivek Oberoi had been raided by the agency. Later, Priyanka was summoned to Bengaluru for questioning.

The case had come to light after allegations made by deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh on the involvement of actors in the case. The drugs were allegedly supplied through a 'dark net', and police seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis in raids.

12 people were arrested in the case, including well-known actors like Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani had been arrested in September. Out of the two, Ragini Dwivedi is still in jail, and her bail plea before the Supreme Court had been adjourned on January 8.

Sanjjanaa Galrani was released after being granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on health grounds on December 11.

