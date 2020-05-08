Vizag Gas Leak: National Crisis Management Committee Takes Stock Of The Situation 

The National Crisis Management Committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met for the second successive day to review the situation arising out of the gas leak that took place in Vishakhapatnam

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh briefed the committee on the ground situation as well as the actions taken by them after the incident to evacuate people and to contain the leakage in the plant. It was informed that all efforts were being taken by them to prevent any further emissions from the tanks. Issues related to the long term impact of the gas on health and on the quality of water and air were also discussed.

Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that all assistance, as may be required by the state, be provided to mitigate the situation. Secretaries of Ministries of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals, DGs of NDRF and Health Services, Director, AIIMS and officers from MHA and Central Pollution Control Board were also present. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh joined the meeting through video conferencing along with officials of the Vishakhapatnam district.

Vizag Gas leak

Gas leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources.

Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first-year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. Around 3,000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. A total of 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

