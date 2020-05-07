Vizag Gas Leak: Train Services Disrupted; At Least Nine Shramik Specials Affected

The gas leak from a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam on Thursday disrupted the movement of around 45 trains - nine Shramik Specials and the rest goods carriers - as rail workers suffering from irritation in their eyes and breathlessness halted work. Train services came to a halt at the Simhachalam North Railway Station (SCMN) in Visakhapatnam, near the chemical factory, between 8:35 hours and 12:00 hours, leading to several trains being stranded and prompting authorities to divert some others.

The railways have been operating a few Shramik Specials to ferry migrant labourers, students and pilgrims stranded due to the lockdown, besides goods trains. At least nine Shramik Specials and 36 goods trains were affected due to the gas leak that claimed 11 lives and left a thousand others ill.

The early morning gas leak has disrupted the service of the Abu Road-Visakhpatnam migrant special. Other Shramik Special rakes, which are controlled by the Waltair railway division headquartered at Visakhapatnam and whose movements have been affected, are Darbhanga-Thrissur, Hatia-Eranakulam, Saharsa-Chintakunta, and Palakkad-Jagannathpur. Some Shramik Special trains have been diverted via Vijayawada railway station and Balharshah railway station. The gas leak impacted villages within a five-kilometre radius of the plant, according to officials.

READ: Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: CM Jagan offers Rs 1 crore ex-gratia; govt probe intiated

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Visas, OCI cards outside India remain suspended; cases at 52,952

Gas leak at Vizag plant

At the time of publishing at least eleven people, including one child have been confirmed to have died, while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am.

Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. While the officials are still attempting to break open homes to rescue people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and are complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, the impact of the gas leak is said to be around 1-1.5 km but the smell of the styrene gas was felt 2.5km away.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. The casualty toll is feared to rise. CM Jagan has reached the site.

READ: Vizag Gas Leak: 'Deeply Anguished,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, offers prayers for victims

READ: Vizag gas leak: Survivors share terrifying experience: 'I don't know how I survived'

(With PTI Inputs)