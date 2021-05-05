'Vizag Strain' Of COVID N440K Variant More Infectious? AP Official Pans Name, Sheds Light

PV Sudhakar, District COVID special officer & Principal of Andhra Medical College, spoke to Republic about the N440K COVID-19 variant and informed that unlike during the first wave, there are certain changes observed in the variant-- a shorter exposure is enough to acquire the virus that enables an infected person to infect four to five persons within a shorter span. He also provided details about the steps taken by the Doctors and the state authorities in order to curb this strain. Last year, the N440K variant created havoc during the first wave of the pandemic

Details of New COVID strain and How are doctors looking at it?

Dr PV Sudhakar said, "there has been some news that a new strain has been identified by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) which is being called 'Vizag Strain'. It is found to be very prevalent in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well as in Maharashtra. However, naming it as 'Vizag strain' is something very amusing and I do not know who has named it. At the same time calling it 15 times more virulent, does not stand with the scientific scrutiny. The general observation made by the Doctors are-- reduced incubation period, progression of the disease is faster, more youngsters, women & children are getting infected, more people require oxygen and death toll has also increased compared to the first wave. It has been speculated that this particular strain is restricted to Andhra Pradesh but a similar strain is witnessed in Maharashtra and Telangana".

What are the steps taken by Andhra Pradesh to curb this new strain?

"As CCMB scientists have already said that this particular strain with the N440K variant is coming down significantly instead B.1.617 is more prevalent and taking over the earlier strain. Though the strain has been identified in the month of March itself, it is becoming weaker and weaker day by day. So the new strain will not change its treatment protocol-- in the sense, most of the treatment that is done revolves around the symptoms & signs of the individuals. So if the oxygen is less we provide oxygen, antivirals. But this will be more useful when we will be studying vaccines. The moment more and more people taking vaccines indicates that vaccines are not able to protect some people how we expected. So we have to work towards the end to see whether this particular strain is escaping the protective nature of the vaccine and a news vaccine should be generated. Otherwise, as far as treatment is concerned there will be no difference and prevention also remains the same, " Dr Sudhakar explained

What about the availability of Medical Equipments (Oxygen beds) amid new strain?

Dr Sudhakar stated, "the rapid progression of the disease is causing serious concern, putting lots of pressure on organising Oxygen beds Normally hospitals are built with Oxygenated, ICU beds and. In this context, having normal beds are of no use as the one who is admitted on the normal beds can even stay at home but that is the reason why the state government of Andhra Pradesh has appealed to all the private hospitals to convert their normal beds into oxygen beds so that there is more availability. At the same time, the state government has also helped in establishing Oxygen plants and irrespective of government or private hospitals the district administration is taking care of the oxygen supply and taking each and every hospital into account. The central government has come forward for establishing Oxygen generators in various hospitals".

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)