Congress has lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government amid the ongoing Vizhinjam port agitation. Notably, the fishermen's community has been protesting against the project for the past four months alleging that it will adversely affect the livelihood of the fishermen, the coastal ecosystem, and the ecology of the Western Ghats due to the mining of granite stones for the same. The agitators also alleged the government has not given any written assurances on their demands even after many minister-level discussions.

Congress MP slams Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala govt over Vizhinjam Port row

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Congress MP Kannoth Muraleedharan stated that the foundation stone of the project was laid by the UDF government and the fishermen community was satisfied with the compensation and the agreement. But when the LDF government came into power the project has been delayed since and the fishermen has been neglected. Muraleedharan added that people have lost confidence in the state government and CM Vijayan needs to change his attitude.

The Congress MP stated, "It is a dream project of UDF as they started it. The foundation stone was laid by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2015. But now what has happened the package that was offered by the UDF to the fishermen's community is not implemented for the last 6 and half years. We had offered shelter and compensation etc. When the disagreement had been adopted by the UDF not only for the Vizhinjam Port but in the Karkala highway also, our proposal was accepted by all the people across the area. In this case, also fishermen, bishops, and all other organisations agreed to the proposal made by the UDF and supported the government's stance".

"That time I was the MLA from Thiruvananthapuram. But after the foundation stone ceremony the state elections took place, the UDF was defeated and LDF came into power. The Pinarayi Vijayan government neglected the fishermen community. Adani has also not kept his promise as he stated within thousand days first part would be finished but it wasn't done. The Adani group stated that they didn't receive proper guidance from the state government and didn't receive stone for the construction", said K Muraleedharan told Republic.

"Still, the project has not been implemented by the Vijayan government, and now after six and half years, fishermen lost everything as they are not receiving compensation and shelter. Six months ago, a cabinet sub-committee was forwarded by the CM but he himself didn't chair any meetings and only said he will complete the project," he said.

The Kerala government's ambitious Rs 7,500 crore Vizhinjam Seaport, being developed by the Adani group in the southernmost part of the state, has been facing deadlock due to the over 100-day protest by the locals led by the leadership of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese here. Keen to finish the project as early as possible, the state government has appealed to the church authorities to end the protest as it was crucial for bringing changes to the industrial and economic sectors of the country. The government claimed it has accepted almost all demands of the protesters.

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer ("DBFOT") basis at an estimated cost of Rs 7,525 crore. Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, the private partner, commenced the construction work on December 5, 2015. The port authorities clarified that 70% of the work has now been completed but for the last few months, the construction was halted due to the protests.