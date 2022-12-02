Vizhinjam Port Violence Matter Reaches Kerala HC; Adani Group Seeks Central Security

Adani Group which is constructing the Vizhinjam seaport at Thiruvananthapuram has moved the Kerala High Court amid the violent protests against the port, stating that the protection offered by the state police is a gimmick. It has also demanded that central forces must be deployed at the port and its facilities to ensure the protection of the port.

The Kerala HC has asked for the response of the state government. Notably, amid the call for central forces at the port by the Adani Group, the state government went on to say that they are okay with Central forces coming into the picture as the centre has all the right to deploy central forces in critical facilities like a port as well.

Role of the church in the Vizhinjam port protest

On Thursday, Kerala police filed an affidavit in the High Court on Thursday stating the role of the church in the Vizhinjam violence. According to an affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court by the police, the priests also played a role in the violent incidents that took place in Vizhinjam as a part of the protests against the port.

"On the day of the attack on the police station, the priests brought more people to the construction area by ringing the church bell. About 2000 people including women, children and elders reached the spot. The leadership of the priests stopped the vehicles that reached the area. The police initially arrested 5 people in the violence. Then about 3000 people including priests attacked the Vizhinjam police station. Policemen were also injured in the attack. The protesters blocked the ambulances that came to take the injured policemen to the hospital. The protesters destroyed six police vehicles parked on the station premises. 20 private vehicles on public roads were also destroyed. 64 policemen were injured," the police said in the report.

"10 priests, including Fr Eugene Pereira. Under the leadership of Fr Eugene, the CCTV cameras at the port gate were destroyed," the report added. On Sunday, the Vizhinjam police had registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks, leading to a fight.

Notably, the fishermen's community has been protesting against the project for the past four months alleging that it will adversely affect the livelihood of the fishermen, the coastal ecosystem, and the ecology of the Western Ghats due to the mining of granite stones for the same. The agitators also alleged the government has not given any written assurances on their demands even after many minister-level discussions.

(With inputs from ANI)