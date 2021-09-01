VK Sasikala Meets AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, Condoles His Wife P Vijayalakshmi's Demise

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday met former Dy CM O Panneerselvam to console the death of his wife P Vijayalakshmi who passed away due to cardiac arrest. P Vijayalakshmi had been admitted to GEM Hospital around ten days ago, and was undergoing treatment from cardiologists and intensive care specialists, and was supposed to be discharged on Wednesday. However, before she could be discharged, she suffered a massive heart attack and passed away at 6.45 am, as per the official statement of S. Asokan, chief executive officer of Gem Hospital.

Changing relations of the two loyalists of Jayalalithaa?

After Jayalalithaa left her throne without naming a successor, the many aspirants such as Panneerselvam, and his coterie of leaders- SP Velumani, P Thangamani among others, took to the job of opposing VK Sasikala who was seen by many as Amma's shadow. To their benefit, within three months after Jaya's death, Sasikala was sentenced to prison in the disproportionate assets case in December 2016. Panneerselvam-the then-deputy CM, who had quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala, felt dejected as Palaniswami, who was chosen by Sasikala became the CM.

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon, but sadly, her political presence in the state has been confined to the recordings of the phone conversation amid COVID as she vowed to win over the party once again.

Before the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, in which the AIADMK faced defeat at the hands of DMK, Panneerselvam going against Palaniswami, had hinted that he 'does not mind' Sasikala making a return to the party. Now that Sasikala has taken a step forward, and gone to meet Panneerselvam at this time of grief when many of his close associates did not show up, speculations over a change in the relationship between the two loyalists of Jayalalithaa is sure to ruffle up.