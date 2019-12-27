WATCH: VK Singh Reacts To Bipin Rawat's Statement On CAA

Union Minister VK Singh has spoken in defense of the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat whose comments of the CAA protests have stirred controversy. The Union Minister said that he doesn't see any politics in General Rawat's criticism on the student protests against CAA. He said the opposition can turn anything into a controversy.

General Rawat had said, "Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership". The opposition on Rawat's comments has alleged that the comments are too political, coming from the Army Chief's position, which is neutral and apolitical under military rules.