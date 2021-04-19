VK Singh Tweets Seeking Hospital Bed For COVID Positive 'brother'; Clarifies After Flak

Union minister of state for road transport and highways Vijay Kumar Singh on Saturday courted controversy with his tweet seeking help for a COVID-19 patient who was unable to find a hospital bed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. His tweet generated a lot of buzz on the micro-blogging site, prompting him to issue a clarification.

“Ghaziabad DM, please check this out. Please help my brother who needs a bed for COVID-19 treatment. Beds are not available in Ghaziabad. @shalabhmani @PankajSinghBJP,” Singh said in a now-deleted tweet.

The tweet was viewed as a sign of poor medical infrastructure in the country where even the minister's relatives were struggling for beds. On the other hand, some perceived that VK Singh was using his position to get help for his relative in need of bed. This was backed by senior state government officials promptly replying to his post.

General Singh issues clarification

VK Singh, who is also an MP from Ghaziabad, later deleted the tweet and clarified that he is not related to the person and his tweet was for the district administration to reach out to the patient.

“Clarification: I tweeted this request so that the district administration can reach the person in need and provide him with medical care that his brother requires. He is not my brother by relation, but by the bond of humanity. I think it's an alien concept to some,” the Union minister’s tweet read. He, however, deleted it minutes after posting it.

Later, VK Singh posted another tweet slamming trollers and also informed that the bed requirement issue for the patient has been sorted out by the local administration and chief minister’s office.

Am amazed at IQ level of trawls and fastest finger channels. Tweet was forward of a tweet to DM and says "please look into this". Forwarded tweet is in hindi. Bed needs have been sorted out by DM & CMO , hence to DM. Suggest correct your understanding. https://t.co/BVZyZgQoDG — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) April 18, 2021

UP reels under the second wave of pandemic

VK Singh’s post comes at a time when the country is witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and Uttar Pradesh is among the worst-hit states reporting nearly 79% of daily new cases. On Sunday, the state reported 30,596 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the highest-ever cases reported in 24 hours.

The UP government has imposed a Sunday lockdown from April 18 to till May 15. The order came days after the Allahabad High Court asked CM Yogi Adityanath to consider imposing complete lockdown-like measures for two to three weeks to control the spread of the virus.