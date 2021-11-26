Vladimir Putin To Visit India On Dec 6, To Attend India-Russia Annual Summit With PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to pay an official visit to New Delhi on December 6 for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a press conference.

Putin and PM Modi will be meeting in person for the first time ever since their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019. The two leaders are expected to review the bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

"Russian President Vladamir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on December 6 for 21st India, Russia annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bagchi said during a press meet.

"The visit will further provide an impetus to India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership," Bagchi said.

India & Russia inaugural dialogue on December 6: Russian embassy

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will also visit India to hold the inaugural ministerial dialogue between the two nations on December 6, the Russian embassy has said. Lavrov and Shoigu will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The last India-Russia annual summit took place in 2019 when Prime Minister Modi had visited Vladivostok city in Russia.

The annual summit could not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

(With Agency Inputs)