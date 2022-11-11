Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Advisor Claims 'might Of Ukraine’s Army Forced Russia’s Withdrawal'

As Russia's military declared that it will retreat from the only Ukrainian regional capital that was captured by its troops, Oleksyi Arestovych, a popular blogger and advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post that the Russian Army did not retreat but was "knocked out of Kherson." “The Russian army did not leave Kherson. It was knocked out of Kherson by the Defence Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy's advisor said. Even as the Russian military retreated from its defensive positions in the key southern city of Kherson, Kyiv officials have remained skeptical and analysts warn that this could be an attempt to distract the Ukrainian armed forces into a deadly trap.

A very difficult decision

The infighting around the region had intensified in recent weeks as Russian troops moved across the Dnieper River into defensive positions that were advantageous due to the river. The retreat is a major setback for Russia's beleaguered military operation as Ukraine's Kherson was the largest city under Russian control. It was also the only major provincial capital seized by Russian troops during the initial stages of the war. Kherson was one of the four Ukrainian cities illegally annexed by Russia.

"I understand that this is a very difficult decision, but at the same time we will preserve the most important thing -- the lives of our servicemen and, in general, the combat effectiveness of the group of troops, which it is futile to keep on the right bank in a limited area," Sergeii Shoigu, Russia's defense minister said at a conference. He noted that he approved the withdrawal of Russia's troops across the Dnieper River because defending the city had become "futile" and "very difficult to resupply."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence minister said that it might take Russia at least a week to withdraw all of its troops from the southern city of Kherson. He also noted that the harsh winter ahead would slow down operations on the battlefield. Russia has an estimated contingent of 40,000 troops in Kherson region. "It's not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, (it will take) one week," Ukraine MoD noted.