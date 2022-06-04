Last Updated:

Voluntary Religious Conversion A Constitutional Right, Personal Prerogative: Delhi HC

The Delhi HC stated that everyone has the right to profess or practise any religion as conversion to any religion is a person's constitutional right.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Delhi HC

IMAGE: PTI 


The Delhi HC stated that everyone has the right to profess or practise any religion as conversion to any religion is a person's constitutional right. The court was hearing a PIL filed urging the Delhi and central government to prohibit religious conversion by intimidating, threatening and deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits and by using black magic and superstition.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Tushar Rao Gedela said that everyone has the Right to profess or choose any religion.

Being a constitutional right, Conversion cannot be prohibited, the High Court said. "Each religion has its own beliefs. If someone is forced to convert, that is different but to convert is a person's prerogative," the court noted.

Next hearing listed for July 25

The court has listed the next hearing in the matter for July 25 asking the Petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay to come with concrete and substantial data for the record of the court. Questioning the credibility of the data on social media, the court said that the data on social media platforms can be morphed and manipulated.

The petitioner had submitted that religious conversion by "the carrot and the stick and by hook or crook not only offends Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25 but is also against the principles of secularism, which is an integral part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution."

Upadhyay also apprised that the Centre and Delhi government under Article 51A of the constitution have failed in their duty to put an end to the menace of black magic, superstition and deceiful religious conversion. He further urged the court to direct the Centre and Delhi government to take tough and appropriate steps to prohibit religious conversion by "the carrot and the stick or by hook or crook" in order to maintain the dignity of the individual, and unity and integrity of the nation. 

Alternatively, the petitioner asked the court to urge the Centre to ascertain the feasibility to form a committee to propose amendments in the chapter-15 of the Indian Penal Code or to draft a Conversion of Religion Act on the lines of the Sarla Mudgal case. 

First Published:
