Jharkhand is going to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The voters in Jharkhand have mixed feelings about the Maoists situation in Jharkhand. Some have said that the state is in better shape after BJP's five years while some said the situation of Maoists is just as worse as it was before. The state has witnessed the Maoist attack in the last week in which three police personnel including a Sub-Inspector rank official were martyred while one person was injured in the attack.