Voting Begins In Maharashtra’s Kasba Peth And Chinchwad By-polls Amid Security

The voting for by-polls in the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies in Pune, Maharashtra, began on Sunday, February 26, to decide the fate of the three leading candidates Vitthal Kate (NCP), also known as Nana Kate, BJP's Ashwini Jagtap and Independent Rahul Kalate. The counting will take place on March 2.

While on the Kasba Peth seat, the contest is between BJP's Hemant Rasane and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, the Chinchwad seat will see a contest between BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, NCP candidate Nana Kate and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate.

Maharashtra | Voting begins for Kasba Peth Assembly constituency in Pune.



Kasba Peth constituency

The twin by-poll contests assume significance, as they are happening after the BJP and Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, formed a government in Maharashtra. The fight here is between Hemant Rasane (BJP) and Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress).

Extensive poll campaigning was done by the top leaders of both the ruling BJP-Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena combined and the MVA. Top leaders like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar, Shivsena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray, and Congress state chief Nana Patole did road shows, corner meetings and public rallies in the constituencies.

The voter composition in the constituency as per the data released by the district information office includes 2,75,428 total voters, with 1,38, 550 women and 1,36,87 male voters, and five transgender voters. Overall there are 270 polling booths with nine polling centers declared as sensitive by the police.

Chinchwad constituency

BJP has fielded Ashwini Jagtap, NCP will be represented by Nana Kate and Rahul Kalate will fight as an Independent candidate in this constituency. Ashwini Jagtap is the wife of the late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, whose demise led to the by-polls. While Kalate had contested the election in 2014, he could not give a tough fight to the opposition and ended as a runner-up in 2019 to Laxman Jagtap.

There are 56,8954 eligible voters and 510 polling booths in the constituency. The police have marked 13 booths as sensitive. A total of 850 police personnel will be deployed across the constituency along with other senior officials. CISF, CRPF and ITBP jawans to assist the police officials in maintaining the law and order in the region.

The counting for these seats is scheduled for March 2.