VP Dhankar, Delhi CM Kejriwal Participate In Grand Ramlila Celebrations

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in the national capital during Ramlila celebrations, which were held with great pomp and show and without Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

The festivities were low key events in the last two years due to COVID-19.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in the celebrations, which culminated with the burning of the effigies, in separate places.

Dhankar and former president Ram Nath Kovind attended the Dussehra celebrations organised by Shri Dharmic Leela Committee near the Red Fort.

True to the meaning of "Ram Rajya", demonic and destructive forces are losing today and goodness is prevailing over them, Dhankar said.

He said it was his first public programme in Delhi after taking over as the Vice President and that he felt overwhelmed by people's love and affection.

माननीय उपराष्ट्रपति, श्री जगदीप धनखड़ एवं डॉ. सुदेश धनखड़ आज दिल्ली में लाल किले के मैदान में आयोजित दशहरा उत्सव में शामिल हुए। इस अवसर पर माननीय पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी, दिल्ली के माननीय उप-राज्यपाल, श्री वी के सक्सेना जी एवं अन्य गणमान्य अतिथि भी उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/BFS7gBHURs — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 5, 2022

The organisers presented him with a mace (gada) and he also released white pigeons, symbolising peace.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar extended greetings to the people on Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, saying the festival reinforces faith in righteousness.

"Symbolising the victory of good over evil, Dussehra reinforces our faith in 'Dharma' or righteousness," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting him.

Saxena recited the famous bhajan, "Thumak Chalat Ramchandra", as a mark of respect for his Hindi teacher in school.

Former Union minister Harsh Vardhan was also present.

Not far from this venue, Kejriwal attended a programme organised by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. 'Baahubali' fame actor Prabhas provided the glamour quotient to the event and he shot arrows. Interestingly, the actor plays Lord Ram in the soon-to-be-released movie 'Adipurush'.

Kejriwal ceremoniously shot arrows at the three effigies to symbolise the triumph of truth over evil.

He was presented with a harcopy of Ramayana, a Ram darbar, a mace and shawls.

"Lord Ram lived a life of sacrifice. He could have become the king if he wished to. The people were with him, but at the behest of his parents, he left the kingdom and went in exile for 14 years," the chief minister said.

He also expressed hope that people come together to make India the "Number One" and the most powerful country in the world.

भगवान राम त्याग का प्रतीक हैं। वह अपने माता-पिता के कहने पर राजपाट त्याग कर 14 वर्षों के लिए वनवास चले गए थे।



भगवान श्री रामचंद्र जी के आशीर्वाद से भारत दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ राष्ट्र बने, यही मेरा सपना है।



जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/Yj4v02SJfP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2022

The Ramlila ground was jam-packed with scores of devotees thronging there to witness the event and also gorge on some popular delicacies of Delhi.

Kejriwal said he has fond memories of watching Ramlila in his childhood and requested people across the country to attend the events in person instead of watching them on television.