VP Dhankhar Goes Digital To Conduct RS Proceedings, Marks Beginning Of Paperless Tradition

To conduct the proceedings of the upper House on Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar went completely digital, marking the beginning of a paperless tradition. The chairman of the Rajya Sabha was seen using a tablet, reading out the names of the legislators during the proceedings of the Upper House.

#WATCH | Vice President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, goes totally digital to conduct the business of the House today. This marks a new tradition for the Chair in going completely paperless for the first time. pic.twitter.com/YaO32YCPpK April 5, 2023

The Central government has launched "Digital Sansad," which is a project to introduce the latest technology and digital tools in Parliament.

The new "smart" Parliament building, which is being built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, is likely to use artificial intelligence with a number of technological upgrades and tablet computers for every lawmaker under the Digital Sansad Project. Touchscreen tablets that support speeches, notifications, submissions, and the laying of papers and reports are anticipated to be provided to lawmakers as soon as they occupy the new Parliament building in the national capital.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued an official notification announcing the launch of "Digital Sansad."

"To match the new infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies and to enable the parliamentarians and stakeholders to efficiently discharge their duties, MeitY is developing Digital Sansad - a platform bringing citizens, MPs & all other stakeholders together. The Central Vista project is poised to strengthen governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India's Parliament and an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India. The new Parliament House should naturally be equipped with state-of- the-art technology solutions to deliver an altogether new experience to all its members and stakeholders," said the statement.