VP Dhankhar, LS Speaker Birla Pay Homage To Parliament Attack Martyrs On 21st Anniversary

On the 21st anniversary of the attack on the Indian Parliament, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in remembering and paying floral tributes to the victims and security personnel who got killed in the attack.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders also paid homage to the jawans who sacrificed their lives defending the Parliament building on December 13, 2001.

Nation pays tributes to Parliament attack martyrs

President Murmu also paid tribute to the martyrs. "The nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. We will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On December 13, 2001, Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari, Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against a terrorist attack.

Parliament attack

Five terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers and pistols, from two Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001.

They entered the Parliament complex in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels.

More than 100 people, including major Parliamentarians were inside the Parliament building during the ghastly attack.

All five terrorists were killed.

