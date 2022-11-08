VP Dhankhar To Attend ASEAN-India & 17th East Asia Summit; To Focus On Trade, Investment

The ASEAN - India commemorative summit and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS), both the summits will be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, being held in Cambodia from November 11-13. As 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and will be celebrated as the ASEAN-India friendship year which makes it an important milestone. The VP Jagdeep Dhankhar will discuss the areas of cooperation that include, trade, investment, and connectivity. Further, he will review the status of the strategic alliance between the two sides.

Dhankhar represents India in ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit

He will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Cambodia for both summits, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs. The ministry said, there will be bilateral engagements with the Phnom Penh leaders and meetings with leaders from several other countries. These summits are being hosted in their capacity as the current chair of the ASEAN. While the ASEAN-India summit will be held on November 12, the East Asia Summit will be held on November 13.

According to the statement released by MEA, “The Vice President will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship year."

Areas of cooperation

The 17th EAS will be attended by the ten ASEAN member states (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam) and its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia, as stated by the MEA in the press release.

The dialogue partners (US, China, Japan, and Australia) will be participating in the ASEAN summit which is one of the most influential groupings in the region. Some of the important issues that will be discussed are, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, combating the threat of terrorism, and the current situation in Myanmar and Ukraine. However, the EAS will develop a plan of action to promote cooperation in environment and energy, education, finance, global health issues and pandemic diseases, natural disaster management, and ASEAN Connectivity.