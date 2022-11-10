VP Dhankhar To Lead India At 19th ASEAN Summit As Nation Marks 30 Years Of Ties With Bloc

As 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will lead a delegation for the 19th ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and 17th East Asia Summit being held in Phnom Penh of Cambodia from November 11-13.

During the visit, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Cambodia and other Cambodian dignitaries. He will discuss the areas of cooperation that include trade, investment, and connectivity, and also review the status of the strategic alliance between the two sides.

VP Dhankhar to attend ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit

Addressing media persons, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar said, “Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on the 12 and 13th of November. This will be the first Foreign visit of the Vice President. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations.”

MEA (East) Saurabh Kumar further asserted that we attach great importance to our relationship with ASEAN. "In the past, Prime Minister has been participating in Summit engagements with ASEAN, but this time it has been decided that the Vice President will be going to attend both summits," Saurabh Kumar added.

S Jaishankar to accompany VP Jagdeep Dhankar for both summits

Further, MEA (East) Saurabh Kumar said, "Our position is quite clear on Myanmar, we support the ASEAN 5-point consensus. We would like to see Myanmar move towards democratic government, we would like to see that the violence in Myanmar ceases, and essentially would like to see ASEAN take the initiative."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Cambodia for both summits. Notably, the 19th ASEAN-India summit will be held on November 12, the 17th East Asia Summit will be held on November 13.

17th East Asia Summit to be attended by 10 ASEAN member states

On November 13, the 17th East Asia Summit will be attended by the 10 ASEAN member states i.e Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, and its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia.

MEA (East) Saurabh Kumar in a press conference said that the dialogue partners (US, China, Japan, and Australia) will be participating in the ASEAN summit which is one of the most influential groupings in the region.

Important issues that will be discussed are:

Developments in the Indo-Pacific region

Combating the threat of terrorism

The current situation in Myanmar and Ukraine

Notably, the ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.