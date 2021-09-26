VP Naidu arrives in Jaisalmer on five-day Rajasthan visit

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Sep 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Sunday on a five-day visit of Rajasthan.

Governor Kalraj Mishra received Naidu.

Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla, Rajya Sabha member Rajendra Gehlot and Jaisalmer MLA Rooparam welcomed Naidu.

The vice president will visit Tanot Mata temple, Longewala war museum and Sam sand dunes in Jaisalmer on Sunday.

On Monday, he will address a Sainik Sammelan in Jaisalmer before leaving for Jodhpur.

After attending a few programmes in Jodhpur, he will return to Delhi on September 30. PTI COR SDA SMN SMN

