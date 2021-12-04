VP Naidu Calls For Debate On 'freebies', Suggests Minimum 100 Parliament Sittings Per Year

Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that there should be a minimum of 100 sittings of Parliament each year, as well as an acceptable number of sittings of state Assemblies, to allow for extensive deliberations on a variety of problems. He urged political parties to have a consistent stance on this issue rather than speaking differently while in opposition and when in power.



Naidu also emphasised the importance of enhancing the functioning of Parliamentary Committees, which will enable bipartisan conversations that transcend political divides. "All those in public life should be guided by discipline, time awareness, and ethics," the Vice President emphasised. His comments came on Saturday, at the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) centenary celebration in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Effective functioning of PAC ensures trust of the people in the management of precious resources which in turn promotes investor's confidence based on integrity of public finances through efficient account keeping and its audit. #PAC pic.twitter.com/U9rT7h7sFS — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 4, 2021

Broader debate should happen on ‘freebies’: Vice President Naidu

Vice President Naidu, on December 4, called for a broader debate on 'freebies' being given out to ensure the most efficient use of the country's precious resources. The Vice President advocated for aligning government spending on freebies with developmental needs and requested the Parliament's PAC to look into this issue so that a wider public debate could take place on the same.

Referring to the context of rising expenditure on freebies, Naidu said:

"We are all alive to the present scenario of various Governments indulging in doling out freebies for obvious reasons. While ensuring the welfare and social security of the needy people is an important obligation of the Governments, it is time that there is a wider debate on harmonising the welfare and development objectives.”

Venkaiah Naidu further emphasised the importance of judicious, faithful, and economic use of the resources allocated by the Parliament to guarantee that every rupee is spent for achieving the desired socio-economic results.

The Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering at the centenary celebration of Public Accounts Committee in the Central Hall of the Parliament today. #PAC pic.twitter.com/MhhArA6e8V — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 4, 2021

'PAC, as well as opposition & media, play an imp role in monitoring fund allocation'

Vice President Naidu said that expenditures must be carefully balanced so that both the short-term and long-term development objectives get equal attention.

"Since PAC has to examine the effectiveness of resource use in terms of socio-economic outcomes, it may be in order for the Committee to examine the issue of balancing these two objectives for wider consideration," he added.

The Vice President pointed out that while the PAC investigates previously spent funds, its findings, observations, and suggestions are amplified by Members of Parliament raising questions and debates about them, as well as media coverage.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Twitter)