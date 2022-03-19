VP Naidu Calls For Indianizing Education, Denounces Macaulay; 'What's Wrong In Saffron?'

Asserting the need of revamping the education system by eliminating the ‘colonial mindset’ prospered by the Macaulay system of Education, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday deliberated upon the idea of ‘Inidianisation’ of the education system.

While inaugurating the South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya, Naidu brought up the idea of making the education system enriched with Indian cultures and values and pushed the need of rejecting decades-old British educational system that had ‘imposed foreign language' (English) as a medium of education, setting aside the regional languages and ‘restricting education only for the elite.’

Need to ditch colonial mindset, 'Indianization' of Education needed: VP Naidu

He emphasised that as India enters the 75th year of Independence, with strong resolve and determination, Indians shall move past the western concepts imbibed in our educational system that was launched by Thomas Babington Macaulay in the pre-Independence era.

The Vice-President highlighted that Macaulay’s system overpowered Indian values, as it inflicted British ideas and concepts. He further added that it made us 'recognise ourselves as an inferior race.' Thomas Babington Macaulay was a British historian who established English as a language of education in India. He also made English the official language in the courts and government administration.

"Centuries of colonial rule taught us to look upon ourselves as an inferior race. We were taught to despise our own culture, traditional wisdom. This slowed our growth as a nation. The imposition of a foreign language as our medium of education confined education to a small section of the society, depriving a vast population of the right to education," Venkaiah Naidu said.

'What's wrong in Saffron?'

Besides, Vice President Naidu further lauded the new educational policy launched by PM Modi led government last year and iterated that it puts great emphasis on availing education in one’s own mother tongue. Speaking further on the same, he questioned the government’s critics who question the government by saying that they are trying to ‘saffronise’ the country. Discarding the allegations, he questioned ‘What’s wrong in saffron?’

"We should feel proud of our heritage, our culture, our forefathers. We must go back to our roots. We must give up our colonial mindset and teach our children to take pride in their Indian identity. We must learn as many Indian languages as possible. We must love our mother tongue. We must learn Sanskrit to know our scriptures, which are a treasure trove of knowledge," the Vice-President said.



Urging Youth to ditch the stigma in using their mother tongues, he said, "I am looking forward to the day when all gadget notifications are issued in the mother tongue of a respective state. Your mother tongue is like your eyesight, whereas your knowledge of a foreign language is like your spectacles."

Image: @M Venkaiah Naidu-Facebook/ Shutterstock