VP Naidu Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Gabon, Asserts 'reforms Are Need Of The Hour'

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Gabon, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu remarked that despite the size of only 1500 population, the community has made a substantial contribution to various sectors in the country. VP Naidu on Tuesday stated that the government's goal is to make people happy and stressed the urgent need for reforms. Naidu arrived in Gabon on Monday as part of the first phase of his three-nation trip. According to an ANI report, Naidu is also scheduled to visit Senegal as well as Qatar.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Naidu said, “Reforms are the need for the hour, our aim is to make people happy. And happy to note that despite being only 1,500 in the number you've made a significant contribution in various fields," ANI reported.

Furthermore, VP Naidu conducted a delegation-level meeting in the nation's capital, Libreville on Tuesday alongside Gabon's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. Prior to this, Naidu also met with President Ali Bongo Ondimba. During his interaction, the Vice President stated that India values its relations with Gabon and reaffirmed the Centre's resolve to remain Gabon's trustworthy development partner.

'India has a good future in Gabon'

In addition to this, Pradeep Bhavani, an Indian businessman who has been residing in Gabon for a decade, told ANI, "India has a good future in Gabon. At least 45 enterprises have invested here. Africa is an undiscovered natural resource. India should discover those resources here." He went on to say that mining, mineral resources, natural tourism, as well as the medical sector are all investment sectors.

Furthermore, another businessman named Hitesh Punjabi noted that the Indian diaspora in Gabon has grown substantially in recent years. Speaking to ANI, he said that he is very optimistic about both nations' bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, in the meeting with Raponda, the Vice President highlighted India's willingness to cooperate with Gabon to bolster the scope of collaboration in a variety of areas in order to enhance and grow bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between the two countries. Naidu also met with Lucie Milebou Aubusson, President of the Gabonese Senate, and H E Faustin Boukoubi, Speaker of the Gabonese National Assembly, and presented them with replicas of the original Indian Constitution, emphasising the significance of shared principles of democracy and pluralism in India-Gabon ties.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and P Raveendranath, are among the high-level group accompanying him on the tour.

