VP Naidu on five-day visit of Rajasthan from Sunday

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a five-day visit of Rajasthan from Sunday.

In the first leg of the five-day visit, Naidu will be in Jaisalmer, where he will go to the border areas to boost the morale of the Indian Army and BSF personnel.

He will also address a Sainik Sammelan in Jaisalmer.

Naidu will visit the famous temple of Tanot Mata on Sunday and pay homage to martyrs at the Vijay Stambh located there, according to an official statement.

The Tanot Mata temple is located 120 km from Jaisalmer, near the Indo-Pak border.

The temple suffered no damage during the 1971 War even after many shells were fired on it by Pakistan forces.

BSF personnel look after the arrangement and worship of this temple.

After the temple, Naidu will visit the Longewala War Memorial.

The memorial is situated on the site where the Longewala battle of the Indo-Pak War in 1971 was fought.

Senior Army officers will brief the Vice-President about the battle.

The Indian Army is celebrating this year as the Golden Victory Year of the 1971 War.

He will also attend a cultural programme in the evening.

On September 27, Naidu will address a Sainik Sammelan at the Jaisalmer War Museum and will leave for Jodhpur, where he will visit Mehrangarh fort the same day.

On September 28, Naidu will inaugurate the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster at the IIT there.

He will also lay the foundation of an "artificial intelligence of things" (AIOT) laboratory. Thereafter, Naidu will interact with students and faculty members of the IIT, Jodhpur.

During his stay in Jodhpur, the Vice-President will also release a book, "Samvidhan, Sanskriti Aur Rashtra", written by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

On September 29, he will visit the Jodhpur headquarters of the Border Security Force and interact with officials there.

Naidu is scheduled to return on September 30.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will accompany Naidu during the visit. PTI SDA RDK RDK