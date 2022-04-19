VP Naidu Pays Homage To Alluri Sitarama Raju; Urges Youth To Idolize Freedom Fighters

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, April 19 paid homage to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at the latter's village -Pandrangi in Andhra Pradesh. While addressing the people on the occasion, Naidu called Raju his idol and urged the youth to learn the spirit of courage and unwavering commitment to the motherland from our freedom fighters who had sacrificed everything for the welfare of their country.

"I was greatly blessed to have visited the birthplace of this remarkable hero in Pandrangi today. The awe-inspiring patriotic spirit Shri Alluri left for Telugu people to follow - for many decades now and many more generations to come-seemed to be reverberating through the village," Vice President said.

Venkaiah Naidu heaped praise on the leader who had courageously faced Britishers, saying, "Alluri Sitarama Raju did not hesitate to lay down his life to free the motherland from the shackles of the British yoke. He did not flinch when facing the might of the British empire. His conviction, commitment, selfless dedication, and sincerity were unshakeable as he galvanised the tribals to fight against the injustices of the British."

अंग्रेजों से जमकर लोहा लेने वाले महान क्रांतिकारी और मेरे प्रेरणा पुरुष अल्लुरी सीता राम राजू के गावँ पांडरंगी जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों और गांव के सम्मानित व्यक्तियों से भेंट की। pic.twitter.com/qJ3UPBsIqq — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 19, 2022

'Alluri played an imminent role in igniting freedom struggle'

During his speech, he highlighted how Sitarama Raju played an important role in igniting the nationalistic freedom struggle. Alluri, who was born in Pandrangi into a humble middle-class family, was motivated to join the freedom movement since an early age.

The Vice President stated that during his teenage period, Alluri travelled to several parts of India and found his cause among the tribal people and their difficulties of resettlement and exploitation under the British authorities' draconian policies. Naidu further said that Alluri began working with the Adivasis in the Eastern Ghats of the Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts when he was 22.

"Understanding that their major grievance was the 1882 Madras Forest Act, he rallied the support of tribals, farmers, and others who bore the injustices of the British and built a strong team of followers. With tactics like guerilla warfare, he struck terror in the hearts of the British by attacking the police stations and decamping with weapons. It is said that all the attacks ended with a trademark letter signed by Shri Alluri himself, giving details of the raid in the station diary," said Naidu.

Alluri was martyred on May 7, 1924, after serving as a prominent freedom fighter in the history of the Independence movement. Recently, a movie made by SS Rajamouli called RRR (Rise, Roar, and Revolt) was based on the lives of two great freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

దేశభక్తి, ఆత్మ విశ్వాసంతో బ్రిటీష్ సామ్రాజ్య పెత్తనానికి ఎదురొడ్డి పోరాడేందుకు సిద్ధమైన 22 ఏళ్ళ యువకుడు అల్లూరి. 27 ఏళ్ళ వయసులో వీరమరణం పొందిన వారి స్ఫూర్తి యువతకు ఆదర్శం కావాలి. వారి ప్రేరణతో యువత నవభారత నిర్మాణంలో భాగస్వాములు కావాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/WTaTgdK299 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 19, 2022

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ @VenkaiahNaidu