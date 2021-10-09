VP Naidu Plays A 'refreshing' Game Of Badminton With Players From Arunachal During NE Tour

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a tour of the North East, began his Saturday with a 'refreshing' badminton game. Naidu joined young badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar and shared the court. The VP reached Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, VP Venkaiah Naidu shared some pictures from his game. "Had a refreshing start to my day. Played a wonderful game of badminton with budding badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar today. #Badminton #ArunachalPradesh[sic]," he tweeted. The VP, who is currently in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh interacted with achievers from the state in various fields and presented them with mementoes.

After arriving in the state, Naidu first visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar. He was shown around the various sections and galleries in the museum. Sharing the news, Naidu in a post observed that "Arunachal Pradesh with its rich natural and cultural heritage, can be called a reservoir of handicraft. Different tribes have generations of expertise in various craft forms such as weaving, painting, basketry, mask-making, ivory-work, blacksmithy, doll-making, pottery and carpentry[sic]." He also said the rich cultural heritage of the state needs to be preserved well.

Vice President Naidu promotes handicrafts and handlooms

Naidu, on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition of handloom and handicraft goods in Agartala, Tripura. He had visited the state as part of his tour. During the event, VP Naidu urged people, particularly young people, to buy and promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, Khadi, and other products manufactured by artisans rather than buying foreign items. He also walked around the stalls and engaged with artisans, weavers, and others, according to a press release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

According to the Vice President, Indians have a lot of talent and knowledge. With around 65 per cent of the population under the age of 35 and 50 per cent under the age of 25, India is uniquely endowed with a demographic dividend. He stated that the need of the hour is to recognise talent and train artists and craftspeople to improve their skills. He also asked the Centre and other state governments to place a greater emphasis on providing timely and inexpensive credit and marketing opportunities to artisans and weavers so that they may create revenue and stand on their own feet.

(Image: Twitter)