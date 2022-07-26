VP Naidu Promotes 'Dekho Apna Desh' Before International Travel; Recommends Northeast

In a bid to bolster domestic tourism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged citizens to pick Northeast regions as their next travel destination. VP Naidu made these comments while interacting with the participants of the ‘North East on Wheels’ expedition at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. While hosting the conversation, the leader also narrated his experiences while venturing into the Northeast region and highlighted the warm reception that he had received from the natives of the states.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu interacting with the participants of ‘North East on Wheels’ expedition at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. In the expedition, 75 bikers from across the country travelled in all eight states of the North East Region. pic.twitter.com/zhJGizfnQ7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2022

VP Naidu calls Northeast 'a traveler's paradise'

The ‘North East on Wheels’ expedition is targeted to promote the culture and diversity of the Northeastern states. The expedition, which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism, will promote the 'Dekho Apna Desh initiative'. While speaking at the event,

VP Naidu said, "Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and the integrity of the nation."

With innumerous lush green hills crisscrossed with rivers, colorful birds, pristine lakes, the rich folk culture and most importantly the warmth and hospitality of the people – the North East is truly a traveler's paradise. #NorthEast pic.twitter.com/j5XOY1hM10 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2022

While encouraging travelers to include a domestic travel destination instead of an international one in their itinerary, VP Naidu stated that the step could help in amplifying the bonds of national unity. Hailing the Northeastern region as a 'travellers' paradise', VP Naidu stressed on the lush landscape and the diversified culture that the region had to offer. He also emphasised the fact that most people were still 'unaware and uninformed' about the beauty of the Northeastern region. 'Explore Northeast, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity of the culture,' his message further read.

I urge people who enjoy travelling to explore this wondrous region. Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation. #NorthEast — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2022

Not just that, VP Naidu also spoke on the development in the Northeast. He highlighted the improvement in mobile network and connectivity and enhancement of the infrastructure. The Vice President said it was 'unleashing a new era of growth in the region'

‘North East on Wheels’ expedition

The ‘North East on Wheels’ expedition was launched by the Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi. Notably, a group of 75 bikers divided into 6 groups will traverse for about 9000 km throughout the Northeastern region. 'Road Safety' will be the major message that the riders plan to spread through their initiative. VP Naidu, during his interaction, also brought up this point and appreciated the organisers of the event for focusing on the theme of road safety. This expedition is also in line with India's 75 years of Independence and will mark the celebrations of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.