VP Naidu Says Addressing Farming Issues Important For Bringing 'Gram Swarajya' To Villages

Providing better prices for agricultural produce and timely, affordable credit to farmers is crucial to sustaining agriculture in the country, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday. He was speaking at an event and addressed the farming issues based on an FAO report.

UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report

Speaking at the book release event of 'Palleku Pattabhishekam' by former MP Sivaji at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, VP Naidu cited a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report about an impending global crisis and highlighted the need to provide necessary assistance to the farmers.

"If we provide timely assistance to our farmers, India would not only remain self-sufficient but also feed the world in the years to come", reported ANI.

Venkaiah Naidu on development of the Agriculture sector

Speaking on the farmer's condition in the pandemic, he said that there is a need to provide better agricultural options. Naidu also praised the farmers for increasing food grain production last year despite the serious situation. However, there was a need to focus on increasing the storage capacities, remove restrictions on crop transportation, and encourage food processing to make agriculture more remunerative, said Naidu.

"Farmers need to focus on cost-cutting along with increasing production. We also need to utilise our resources such as water and electricity more judiciously", he added.

The Vice President also highlighted that the villages in agriculture are intensely connected which is why issues should be addressed holistically for bringing 'Gram Swarajya' to villages.

To achieve the dream of 'Gram Swarajya' he also called for a renewed national effort through the collaboration of civic society, agriculturalists, agronomists, students, and researchers to make agriculture profitable and villages thriving economic hubs.

Naidu also suggested natural and organic farming offers for generating a steady income for farmers in the wake of the rising cost of inputs in agriculture.

Other than the role of the farmers for better development, he also highlighted the role of youth and media in the Indian agricultural sector. The contribution of the new generation and media-centric channels and magazines can help develop agricultural practice in the country.

(Source: ANI)