In a bid to support the health infrastructure of the rural areas in the country, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the doctors must be made to serve in rural areas. The Vice President said that the serving period should be made mandatory before granting the doctors their first promotion in the government sector. Naidu further stated that the move might not be “liked” by many but it is a “need”.

VP Naidu was speaking at the 11th annual Medical Teachers' Day Awards function in Hyderabad when he made the comments. Pointing out that around 60 per cent of the country's population lives in the villages, Naidu said that the young doctors must be made available for service in these areas. He stated that the doctors must serve three to five years in rural areas before moving ahead in the field. "It (serving in rural area) must be made mandatory. I know that it will not be liked by many. But, I feel that is the need," Naidu said.

According to an official release, the Vice President further stressed the need to increase the number of medical colleges in the country. Pointing out that the doctor-patient ratio in India was 1:1,456 as against the WHO norm of 1:1000, Naidu said that the government is now trying to bridge the gap. Furthermore, the VP expressed his appreciation for the government's plan to establish at least one medical college in each district. Naidu stated that the urban-rural ratio of doctors was disproportional as more young doctors choose to work in urban areas.

Terming it a ‘noble mission’, VP Venkaiah Naidu urged doctors not to give any remission or commit omission, but to serve the nation with passion. Stating that the core value of compassion for humanity must be in a doctor’s actions, he said "let that be your moral compass when in dilemma and always adhere to the highest level of ethics. If you can serve with a spirit of selfless dedication, you derive boundless and real happiness."

The VP went on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need for better health infrastructure. He further urged the state governments to bestow special attention towards creating state-of-the-art health infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. He also said that both medical education and treatment should be made available to all in an affordable manner.

VP Naidu further said that the technological world was fast-changing and the doctors will need to stay on top of the advancements. He urged medical colleges to ensure that the young doctors are well versed with the latest diagnostic and treatment systems. "This has become all the more imperative in the wake of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 as everything about the COVID-19 is new learning to all—from scientists to doctors," he said.

