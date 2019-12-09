VP Naidu Speaks At Memorial Lecture On 'The Pillars Of Indian Democracy' In Delhi

Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for immediate and collective efforts by all stakeholders – the government, bar and the bench to reduce the heavy pendency of court cases in the country. Delivering the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on Pillars of Democracy in New Delhi, the Vice President said, ''There cannot be instant justice but there cannot be constant delays either”. Otherwise people become restive and try to take law in their hands, he added. To make the judicial process more people-friendly, Naidu called for undertaking court proceedings in local languages so that people can understand it.