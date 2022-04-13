VP Naidu Urges People To Join The Campaign To Eradicate Leprosy

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday urged people and civil society organizations to join the campaign to eradicate leprosy and called for intensified efforts for equitable access to appropriate treatment and integrated leprosy services.

Naidu made the remarks at the ceremony for presenting the International Gandhi Award for Leprosy, 2021 to Dr Bhushan Kumar from Chandigarh and Sahyog Kushtha Yagna Trust, Gujarat at his residence in New Delhi.

The annual award was instituted by the Gandhi Memorial Leprosy Foundation.

Lauding the efforts of the recipients, Naidu said both Kumar and the Sahyog Kushtha Yagna Trust have been working diligently to raise awareness about leprosy and in providing care to those afflicted with it.

They have also been striving to remove the stigma associated with it, Naidu said, adding that their efforts are truly praiseworthy.

The vice president urged people and civil society organizations to join the campaign to eradicate leprosy.

He said there should be social mobilization in support of this noble cause and called on Gram Sabha to include leprosy eradication in their programmes.

Acknowledging the country's steady fight against leprosy, Naidu said India successfully accomplished levels of leprosy eradication defined as less than one case per ten thousand population.

However, he expressed concern over the fact that India is reporting the highest number of leprosy cases in the world.

India accounts for (51 per cent) of the new cases detected globally (2020–2021), he noted.

The National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) has been at the forefront of the battle against leprosy and has been trying to ensure total eradication, he said.

Recalling the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi towards eliminating social ostracism suffered by people afflicted by leprosy, the vice president said, "Mahatma Gandhi ji's compassion for patients of leprosy stands out as a towering example of exemplary kindness towards fellow human beings.

"Gandhi ji led by example -- often tending to leprosy patients personally -- in an era in which ignorance about the disease held sway." Quoting Gandhi, Naidu said, "Leprosy work is not merely medical relief; it is transforming the frustration in life into the joy of dedication, personal ambition into selfless service. If you can change the life of a patient or change his values of life, you can change the village and the country." Dhirubhai Mehta, Chairman, Gandhi Memorial Leprosy Foundation, Dr. Anil Kumar, DDG (Leprosy), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. B S Garg, Convener, International Gandhi Awards for Leprosy and other dignitaries participated in the event.