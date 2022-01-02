VP Naidu Worried Over Climate Change's Impact On Islands; 'paying Price Of Big Nations'

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed deep concern over the impact of climate change and global warming on the situation of small islands across the world. According to a press release from the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu was reportedly distressed over the fact that small regions whose overall contribution to the situation is less end up paying a heavy price. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a five-day visit to Lakshadweep and Kerala, arrived in the Union Territory on Dec 31.

Venkaiah Naidu, who concluded his two-day official tour to Lakshadweep said, "It is unfair that small islands whose percentage of overall emissions is minimal, pay the price of the big nations".

He further added that inhabitants of various islands across the world are affected by rising sea levels, storm surges, flooding, and coastal erosion.

Naidu lauds Lakshadweep's ecotourism

Lauding the scenic beauty in Lakshadweep, Naidu said, "It is a joy to be surrounded by the vast expanse of turquoise blue water, canopying palm trees, white-sand shores, and the clear blue skies".

He then appreciated the administration of Lakshadweep for their endless efforts to preserve the coastal environment while promoting tourism. He further urged other tourism states and UTs to follow their model of approach in adopting ecotourism.

Naidu then urged tourists to be responsible travellers considering the safety and well-being of local people and mother nature. He also appreciated the role Lakshadweep residents play in maintaining the island clean.

Referring to Lakshadweep's fish production strategy resulting in steady growth, the Vice President said, "To give a boost to the fishing sector, our scientists and researchers must come up with energy-efficient fishing systems for responsible fishing".

Venkaiah Naidu on India's tourism

Stating that the country cannot deny the fact that India is best at everything when it comes to tourism, Vice President Naidu said, "Be it the mighty Himalayas, the architectural wonders of Rajasthan, the crystal clear lakes of Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual getaways in Uttarakhand, the incredible beaches in Goa, the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, the wildlife sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh, the tea gardens, and the breath-taking sights of the hills of the northeast or scenic beauty of the Rann of Kutch".

He further urged the citizens to travel around and explore India's diverse and beautiful aspects of nature. He also mentioned that travellers must not harm the environment in any way when visiting places.

(With ANI input)

(Image: UNSPLASH/PTI)