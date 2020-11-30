VP Venkaiah Naidu Attacks Pak At SCO; Raises Concern Over Threats From 'ungoverned Spaces'

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu strongly asserted that cross-border terrorism remains the 'most important challenge' for India. Without naming Pakistan, the Indian Vice President reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday which he chaired. Naidu affirmed that the elimination of the threat of terrorism would help the region realise its true potential.

"India condemns terrorism in all its manifestations. We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about States that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," said Venkaiah Naidu in a clear reference to Pakistan.

I also congratulate Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States for participating in the first ever Consortium of #SCO Economic Think Tanks hosted by India. The Delhi Action Plan developed by the Consortium provides an excellent road-map for future economic cooperation.

India is committed to take our cooperation within SCO to new heights by playing a proactive, positive and constructive role in the organization.

India's two proposals at SCO

Apart from this, the Indian Vice President also proposed two initiatives, which included the creation of Special Working Group on startups and innovation, under India's chairmanship. This is the first time that India is chairing the SCO meet after becoming a full-time member in 2017. Prior to that, India was granted the observer status back in 2005. Moreover, Naidu also proposed the creation of an expert group on traditional medicine under the annual SCO Health Ministers' meeting. "In current COVID-19 pandemic, traditional medicine systems have played an important supporting role in providing effective & low-cost alternative to save lives," he said.

In the previous SCO meet this month, PM Modi in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, lambasted the repeated attacks on India's sovereignty. The Prime Minister slammed the countries "unnecessarily" attempting to bring bilateral issues to the SCO in violation of the grouping's foundational principles. "India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in the SCO Charter. But it is unfortunate that there have been repeated efforts to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda which is in violation of the SCO spirit," PM Modi had said.

Before that, in mid-September, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval walked out of a virtual meeting of top security officials of the SCO member states after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted Kashmir.

