VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Promotion, Preservation Of India's Linguistic Heritage

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the importance of preserving our rich cultural and linguistic history on Sunday, urging everyone to contribute, both individually and collectively. Naidu made these statements at the virtual publication of the Vanguri Foundation of America's 100th book, according to a statement released by the Vice President's Secretariat.

The 7th World Telugu Literary Summit, conducted by the Vang, inspired the book 7va Prapancha Sahiti Sadassu Sabha Vishesha Sanchika. The Vice President praised the editors, writers, and publishers for dedicating the book to renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, and urged them to undertake additional cultural endeavours. In the previous 27 years, the Vanguri Foundation has facilitated Telugu language conferences, he said.

He also stated that technological advancements have provided new prospects for the preservation and propagation of our languages, emphasising the importance of bringing our old literature closer to the youth. VP Naidu stated that the advent of the internet and digital technology has provided us with new options for the preservation and growth of our languages and that we should take advantage of these opportunities.

Venkaiah Naidu calls for the promotion, preservation of India's cultural heritage

"The day our language is forgotten, our culture will also disappear," he said, adding that our ancient literature should be brought closer to the youth.

VP Naidu asks for making Telegu language accessible to all

The Vice President asked organisations dedicated to the Telugu language to shoulder the burden of making Telugu's rich literary heritage accessible to all. Naidu emphasised the need of making the traditional language accessible to everyone, saying that current terms must be used properly and new Telugu words must be created in step with changing trends. Representatives of the Telugu diaspora from around the world, as well as Telugu language aficionados and writers, including Vanguri Chitten Raju, founder of the Vanguri Foundation of America, and Vamsiramaraju, founder of the Vamsi Arts Theater, attended the event.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, commonly known as SPB or Balu, was a Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam playback singer, television presenter, music director, actor, and film producer. COVID-19 claimed his life last year. Balasubrahmanyam has won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, among other languages. The Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Bhushan (2011), and Padma Vibhushan (Posthumously) (2021).

The Vice President virtually releasing the 100th book published by the Vanguri Foundation of America. The book is a compilation of the speeches & papers presented during the ‘7th World Telugu Literary Summit’ organised in October, 2020. #Telugu pic.twitter.com/HEzq2RVwJa — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 24, 2021

