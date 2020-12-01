VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Reforms In Global Institutions At SCO Council Meeting

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, November 30 pitched for reforms in global institutions, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) during a meeting of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of heads of states. VP Naidu, who chaired the 19th meeting of the council, also stressed the reworking of development strategies to face a post-COVID world.

While addressing the virtual meet VP Naidu, also emphasised India's role in the manufacture of over 60 percent of the vaccines used for global immunisation programmes. He also noted that the socio-political impact of the virus has been intense and had exposed the weaknesses of global institutions, including the WHO, which need to be revised.

"More than 30 indigenous vaccines for Covid-19 are currently being developed in our country, three of them are in an advanced stage." said Vice President Naidu.

READ | 13 TDP MLAs including Chandrababu Naidu suspended for a day post ruckus in AP Assembly

Proposal to create a special working group

While highlighting the importance of efforts to boost economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, VP Naidu proposed several new initiatives to give momentum to the trade, economic, and cultural agenda during the meeting.

"During the chairmanship of our tenure, we've proposed to create a special working group on start-ups and innovations. India has created robust dynamic environment for start-ups. India made an offer to annually host special working group for start-ups," VP Naidu said.

READ | Cyclone Nivar: TDP's Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSCRP govt of 'negligence'

India's proposals

India also put forth another proposal to create an expert Group on Traditional Medicine under the annual SCO Health Ministers meeting. VP Naidu further asserted that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, traditional medicine systems have played an important supporting role in providing an effective and low-cost alternative to save lives. He also congratulated members of the SCO states for participating in the first-ever consortium of SCO Economic Think Tanks hosted by India. He further praised the Delhi Action Plan developed by the Consortium which provides an excellent road-map for future economic cooperation.

Notably, this is the first time India is hosting a meeting of the council since it was admitted into the eight-member grouping in 2017. Meanwhile, the council of heads of government is the second-highest body of SCO that is responsible for handling the bloc's trade and economic agenda and approving its annual budget.

READ | VP M Venkaiah Naidu bats for developing cycling ecosystem in cities in post-COVID era

READ |VP Venkaiah Naidu attacks Pak at SCO; raises concern over threats from 'ungoverned spaces'

(With ANI inputs)