VP Venkaiah Naidu Condemns Violence Over Agnipath; 'no Place For Violence In Democracy'

As aggressive protests, fuelled by misinformation, were witnessed in different parts of the country over the Agnipath scheme, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condemned the violence, stating that everyone has the right to protest but not to indulge in violence.

In an interaction with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, the Vice President said, "People have every right to protest but no place for violence in democracy. The damaging public property would be harming the nation’s interests."

This comes at a time when widespread aggressive protests were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains and stone-pelting were reported in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

Many Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions, and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible. The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years.

'Protesters misinformed,' says Indian Army Chief

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande lauded the Agnipath scheme and said that the Armed Forces were eager for its rollout. General Pande said that the youth were misinformed. “The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed,” the Army chief told ANI.

“Our units and formations are ready to embrace this change. They are prepared and extremely keen on the Agnipath scheme. Our effort will be to spread awareness about it to the last soldier at the earliest,” the Army chief added.

The Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% would be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.