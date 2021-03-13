VP Venkaiah Naidu Opines 'criticism Of Government Should Be Informed, Credible'

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu while addressing the newly elected members of the Upper House on Saturday, asserted that criticism of the government of the day should be informed and credible.

"The opposition has the right to criticise the government, in fact, it is their duty but the criticism should be informed so that it looks credible, he said while outlining that opposing every move for the sake of record dents its credibility. The quality of the criticism should really sting the government of the day and catch the eye of the media and the people," he said.

Thereafter, he reminded them of their duty of strengthening the unity and inclusivity of the multi-cultural society by checkmating attempts to create divisions based on caste, colour, region and religion. He went on to say, "Each one of you should emerge as the spokesperson of the aspiring, emergent capable, resilient and united India. "

'Discussions should not be vague'

Vice President Naidu asked them to be well-versed with all the issues, so as to not be general and vague in their interactions and interventions when complex issues with wider implications crop up. Further, he asked them to acquire knowledge of the provisions and philosophy of the Constitution which provides the pathway for socio-economical transformation of the country besides providing the operational matrix for the members.

Concerns over 'negative perception quotient'

Vice President Naidu also took the opportunity to divert the attention of the newly elected members towards the rising 'negative perception quotient' among the public about the functioning of legislatures in the country and for the same, urged the members to abide by the elaborate Rules of procedure and Conventions of the House evolved over the years to enable smooth functioning.

"These rules provide for every contingency. During my 20 years in the Rajya Sabha and three and half years as its chairman, I have never witnessed a situation when the inadequacy of Rules was felt in addressing procedural matters in the House," he added.