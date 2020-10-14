VP Venkaiah Naidu Shares How He Beat COVID-19; Says Physical Fitness & Desi Food A Must

Following his recovery from COVID-19, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged everyone to exercise regularly, eat protein-rich food, avoid junk food, and strictly observe preventive protocols in order to fight back the deadly infection.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the Vice-President shared his experience of combatting coronavirus, with the help of physical fitness, mental tenacity and desi food. After testing positive for COVID-19 on September 29, the 71-year-old was under home quarantine till October 12 when he recovered from the disease.

"During the quarantine, I was able to spend a good amount of time by reading newspapers, magazines, and articles on various issues, including the pandemic," the Vice-President said in the post, along with photos of him taking a walk around his residential premises.

"As I have also been studying different facets of the freedom movement, I am also writing two Facebook posts every week on the sacrifices and valour of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle," he added.

Vice-President thanks health workers, staff

Naidu, who will not be working or attending public functions for another week, expressed gratitude towards a number of people for assisting him during this period. This included political colleagues, the Vice-Presidential staff, and health workers. He was happy to learn that 136 infected employees of the Rajya Sabha secretariat, too, had recovered from the virus.

Highlighting the government's efforts against COVID-19 pandemic, VP Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "The need of the hour is for people to display a collective determination to defeat the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and following safe distancing norms."

India has recorded nearly 72 lakh COVID-19 positive cases till date. Of these, more than 62 lakh patients have recovered, while 1.1 lakh people have succumbed to the disease.

