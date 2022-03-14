VP Venkaiah Naidu Stresses Upon Need For Use Of Hindi Over Other Regional Languages

Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that Hindi should be given importance over other regional languages as the Hindi language is spoken by a large number of people. However, VP Naidu further stated that all Indian languages are "supreme." The Vice President while speaking at the ninth meeting of the Hindi Salahakar Samiti in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House Annexe, emphasised that the language of the administration should be regional and education should be imparted in the mother tongue. It is important to mention that VP Venkaiah Naidu spoke about the language that the administration should follow, citing the advancement of technology wherein one can translate any regional language to English and vice-versa in a few seconds.

"At present, the technology has advanced so much that it is possible to translate from English to many regional languages simultaneously. The language of administration should be regional and education should be imparted in the mother tongue," Vice President of India said.

People who have received education in their mother tongue hold important positions today: VP Venkaiah Naidu

VP Venkaiah Naidu reiterated that there is no opposition to the English language but added that a language should not be binding for anyone. He further claimed that the people who receive education in their native language are currently holding important positions and are highly successful. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "People who have received education in their mother tongue hold important positions today. Therefore, a positive outlook should be encouraged in this regard."

The other members present during the meeting also gave valuable suggestions to promote the Hindi language in the functioning of Rajya Sabha Secretariat and added that Hindi should be simple and easy to understand when used in documents regarding law and judiciary.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/VPSecretariat