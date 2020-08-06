'She Was Family': VP Venkaiah Naidu Remembers Sushma Swaraj On First Death Anniversary

As the nation remembers veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary today, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the former External Affairs Minister was like family.

VP Naidu's love for Sushma Swaraj

On Monday, August 3 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Vice President of India tweeted an old picture of Sushma Swaraj tying a rakhi on his wrist. He also said that he missed his dear sister a lot.

Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today... pic.twitter.com/BARY1Mi367 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

On August 6, VP Naidu said that Sushma Swaraj was like a family member. He also said that they turned to her for advice and help when they first moved to the national capital. He went on to praise her and called her a wonderful human being who was proactive all the time. VP Naidu says that she was prompt in her responses for any requests of solutions. The Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was active on social media and became one of the most popular Indian foreign ministers as per VP Venkaiah Naidu. The day marks the first death anniversary of Sushma Swaraj and VP Naidu has taken this opportunity to speak his heart out.

Sushma Swaraj's Death

Sushma Swaraj was a retired Supreme Court lawyer who went on to become the Minister of External Affairs of India. Sushma Swaraj suffered a heart attack on the evening of August 6, 2019, and was reportedly rushed to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi and later passed away on the same day. Her death shocked a lot of people and numerous leaders shared their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a tweet and mourned the loss of Sushma Swaraj. He said that a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end and that India will grieve the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. He added that Sushma Swaraj was one of a kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind was also left extremely shocked by her demise.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)