Venkaiah Naidu's Indirect Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'should Never Denigrate Our Country'

Speaking at the 16th convocation ceremony of Symbiosis University on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated that we should not denigrate our country. He was indirectly reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remark about India being the ‘rape capital’ of the world. Maintaining that politics on the issue of women safety should be avoided, the Vice President urged for the creation of a mindset which promoted better practices.

Read: CONTROVERSIAL: Rahul Gandhi Decries PM Modi, Calls India "rape Capital Of The World"

Vice President remarked, “Some people described that India is becoming capital of so and so, I do not want to get into that. We should never denigrate our country. And we should not get into politics in such matters. We should collectively create a mindset, psychology in the society which promotes better practices and which condemns bad practices. That is the need of the hour.”

Read: IMPACT: Stung Unnao Cop G K Tripathi Transferred After Caught Giving Clean Chit To Accused

'Bringing new laws is no solution'

Naidu also spoke about the need to curb the gruesome incidents of violence against women. Describing it as a shame, he called for everyone to take a vow to ensure that such kind of atrocities are immediately stopped. Moreover, he reiterated that “political will” and “administrative skill” would be effective than new legislation to tackle this menace.

Read: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Talks About The Hyderabad Encounter

Naidu opined, “In Indian culture and tradition, we treat a woman as a mother and sister. But, what has happened in the recent days happening in certain parts is really a shame. We must all take a vow to see that this sort of discrimination, these sorts of atrocities are stopped forthwith. And we should not look at it from the angle of religion, we should not look at it from the angle of region, we should not look at it from the political prism. The moment you look at it from the political prism, the cause is lost. That is possible if there is a change of mindset among people. Bringing new laws is no solution. I am not against bringing any new law or Bill. We brought Bill on Nirbhaya. What happened? Is the problem solved? I always feel that what is required is not a Bill, but political will and administrative skill. That is required. This change of mindset is the need of the hour. Bad name is coming to India."

Read: Rahul Gandhi Blames PM For Rise In Crime Against Women, Says 'Modi Believes In Violence'